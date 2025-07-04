Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI stock opened at $308.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $308.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

