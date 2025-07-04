Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

