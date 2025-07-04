Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VCSH opened at $79.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.36 and a one year high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
