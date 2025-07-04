Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Lifted by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Crown by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Crown by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Stock Up 0.9%

Crown stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.84 and a twelve month high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.75.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CCK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.27.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

