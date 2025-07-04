Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of CBOE stock opened at $231.37 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.88 and a 1-year high of $236.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.64.
Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets
In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.
