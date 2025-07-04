BNP Paribas Upgrades Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) to Strong-Buy

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, William Blair upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ZLDPF

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of ZLDPF opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.10 and a quick ratio of 25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.68. Zealand Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.74.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.61 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,127.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.