Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,598 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $246.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.06. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $260.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

