Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after buying an additional 28,060,256 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

