Roxbury Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 55,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $464.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.48%.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,359.95. The trade was a 32.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

