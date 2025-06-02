Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by IMZ Advisory Inc

IMZ Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of IMZ Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,730,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VCSH stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2824 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.