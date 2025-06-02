Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 2,068 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

CMCSA stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

