Paladin Wealth LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Paladin Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

