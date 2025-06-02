180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

