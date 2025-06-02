Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $244.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.42.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $11,249,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. This trade represents a 45.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,802.68. This trade represents a 46.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

