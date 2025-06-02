Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $227,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.1% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 753 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 27,625.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $581,914,000 after buying an additional 2,155,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,593. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $294.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

