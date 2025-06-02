Roxbury Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IWN stock opened at $151.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

