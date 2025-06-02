CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

