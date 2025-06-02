Paladin Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

Paladin Wealth LLC reduced its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC owned 0.46% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,456,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,296,000 after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 101,960.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.33.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

