Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after buying an additional 1,868,602 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after buying an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

