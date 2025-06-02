NBC Securities Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 115,921.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $176.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

