SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Purchased by Paladin Wealth LLC

Paladin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

