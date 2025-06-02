180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Argus set a $510.00 target price on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

NYSE DE opened at $505.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.54 and its 200-day moving average is $462.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

