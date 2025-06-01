Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,068,554 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $25,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 716.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.