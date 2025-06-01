Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,043 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $15,912,000. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,532,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,545,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $236.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.03 and a 200 day moving average of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.82 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

