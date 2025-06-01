California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 829 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,615,567.76. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,711.65. This trade represents a 23.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,041 shares of company stock valued at $509,986 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.8%

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.