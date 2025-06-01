Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells 86,273 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 86,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $819,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,574,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,453,874. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SkyWater Technology Trading Down 0.3%
NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.76 million, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.40.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYT shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
