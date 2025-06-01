Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) EVP Haim Chera Sells 20,000 Shares

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Read Our Latest Report on VNO

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.