Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 4,715.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $127.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.12. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.62 and a 12-month high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $332.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

In related news, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $259,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,586.72. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.15.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

