Versant Capital Management Inc Has $330,000 Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 470.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,094,000. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,759,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,194,000. Rush Island Management LP raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,011,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,283,000 after buying an additional 1,438,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,375,000 after buying an additional 1,350,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

