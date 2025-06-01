First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,206 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $371,836,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,320 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $53,508,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,044 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,971,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cowen started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

