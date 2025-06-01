Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. LM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,507,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $540.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $511.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.37. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

