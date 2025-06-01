TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells $632,250.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $632,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $362,405.70. The trade was a 63.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $127.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 136.11 and a beta of 1.91.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
