TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells $632,250.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $632,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $362,405.70. The trade was a 63.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $127.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 136.11 and a beta of 1.91.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 88.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

