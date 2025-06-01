Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells $596,400.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,078,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,115.20. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $631,800.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 250,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $2,557,500.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Matthew Neagle sold 27,328 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $191,022.72.

On Monday, March 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $374,400.00.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 5,776.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Porch Group by 112.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rik Saylor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

