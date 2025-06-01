Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0924 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
