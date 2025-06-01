Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0924 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 755,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 733,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 71,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.