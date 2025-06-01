Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Down 54.4% in May

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the April 30th total of 28,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Down 0.6%

Tokio Marine stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. Tokio Marine has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 22.24%. On average, analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

