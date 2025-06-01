3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the April 30th total of 290,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

3i Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $29.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

