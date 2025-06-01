Naimish Patel Sells 3,932 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $141,316.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at $218,083.92. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%
NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $36.04 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.88.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on CRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
