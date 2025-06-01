Naimish Patel Sells 3,932 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $141,316.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at $218,083.92. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $36.04 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,308,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,047.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,231,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.