Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 2,777 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KD. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Kyndryl Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $39.05 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Kyndryl had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.