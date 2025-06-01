SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Decreased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,018,000 after buying an additional 6,098,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,342,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,051,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,956,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,457,000 after acquiring an additional 742,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 740,980 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

