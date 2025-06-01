Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases Shares of 136,552 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 3.4% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,804,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

