Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Update

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Silex Systems Price Performance
Shares of SILXY stock opened at C$10.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.47. Silex Systems has a 1-year low of C$8.25 and a 1-year high of C$21.00.
About Silex Systems
