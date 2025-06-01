Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Update

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Silex Systems Price Performance

Shares of SILXY stock opened at C$10.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.47. Silex Systems has a 1-year low of C$8.25 and a 1-year high of C$21.00.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

