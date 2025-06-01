Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $244,807.31 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

McKesson Stock Up 1.0%

McKesson stock opened at $719.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $695.18 and a 200-day moving average of $637.77. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $731.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,754,000 after acquiring an additional 222,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,704,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in McKesson by 75,632.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.69.

Get Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.