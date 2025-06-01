Short Interest in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Drops By 31.5%

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Treasure Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:TGL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 201,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,879. Treasure Global has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.
Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 185.07% and a negative return on equity of 57.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treasure Global
Treasure Global Company Profile
Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Treasure Global
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.