Rhumbline Advisers Has $909.12 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,644,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171,499 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $909,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,348,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE XOM opened at $102.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $439.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

