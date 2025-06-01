Peoples Bank KS Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peoples Bank KS decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.7% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $516.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.02. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $323.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

