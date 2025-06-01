Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Trimmed by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $411.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

