iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after purchasing an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.94.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

