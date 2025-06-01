Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and traded as high as $91.26. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $91.26, with a volume of 973 shares trading hands.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Down 1.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69.

Orient Overseas (International) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $6.5721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.58%. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $3.08.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

