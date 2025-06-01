Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

PFE opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

