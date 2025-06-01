Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $590.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

